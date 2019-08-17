close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
Boy dies in road accident

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy died while his mother and two sisters sustained critical injuries when their car overturned on Friday. Muneeb of Dera Ghazi Khan and his mother Shahina and his two sisters Noor Fatima and Horia Fatima were heading towards Lahore in a car. When they reached near Rajana on Motorway M-3, the car overturned owing to over speed, leaving Muneeb dead on the spot. His mother and two sisters and driver Zakauddin sustained critical injuries and were removed to the DHQ hospital.

