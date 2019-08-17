Minor dies, three injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: A two-and-a-half-year old child was killed while three other people sustained injuries when the roof of a house caved in due to rain in the Nadir Abad area on Friday.

The victim child has been identified as Huzaifa and the injured people as Salma Bibi, 50, Maqbool, 25 and Sami, 22, residents Gulshan Colony. The victims were sitting inside the home when its roof collapsed all of a sudden. As a result, they were trapped under the debris.

Rescue 1122 removed them from the debris. The injured were removed to hospital.

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law: The mystery behind the killing of a 60-year-old man was solved by Sundar police on Friday.

The victim, Sultan, was settled in Saudi Arabia while his wife's brother Waseem also worked with him. The accused person, Waseem, demanded cash which Sultan couldn't give him. As a result, he nursed grudge. On his return to Pakistan, he demanded cash and, over refusal, strangled him two days ago.

Later, he dumped the body in the fields. Police collected evidences from the crime scene and started interrogating Waseem. He confessed to his crime.

Man ‘kills’ wife: A mother of four was killed allegedly by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Raiwind City police limits on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Shakeela. The victim's family alleged that she had been electrocuted deliberately. However, police said she died due to electric shock while switching on a ceiling fan. A case has been registered against her husband. Further investigation is underway. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Boy dies: A 10-year-old boy was killed by a speeding tractor trolley in the Nishtar Colony police area on Friday. The victim was identified as Umar. He was playing in a street when he was run over and killed by a speeding tractor.

Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities and started a legal action against the tractor driver.

security: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed the officers concerned to regularly monitor the security arrangements at all the courts, including Lahore High Court, to ensure safety to the citizens and maintain law and order. He stated this while chairing a meeting here on Friday. The DIG said that internal and external security of the courts should be improved and all the visitors should be checked thoroughly.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, DIG Ashfaq Khan held an open court at his office and listened to the problems of the citizens. The citizens raised various issues on which DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued orders to the officers concerned for redress of their genuine grievances.

The DIG said that SHOs had also been directed to listen to the problems of citizens in their offices on a regular basis daily from 4pm to 6pm.

He assured the complainants that police would make every possible effort for resolving their issues.

public trust: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said that all the Punjab Police officers and officials should behave with the citizens to improve coordination and trust between the public and police.

The IG said that powers of police force should only be used to serve the public. He said the police should improve their performance according to the principles of community policing.

He also directed the police to hold more open courts across the province to provide easy remedy to the poor and deserving citizens at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while giving directions to the officers during an Eid Milan ceremony. He praised the performance of Punjab Police for providing foolproof security on Eidul Azha, Independence Day and Black Day. He directed all the officers to ensure security in Muharmaul Haram with the same spirit.