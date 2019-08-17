Anti-state elements using social media to defame Maleeha

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, has stated that anti-Pakistan elements are trying to defame Pak ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi for her services to the country by propagating false stories about the marriage of son her son.

Narrating facts about the marriage, Mr Majeed said: “It has now become incumbent upon us to give the other side of the story to clarify what is being propagated through social media virally.”

“Maleeha Lodhi's son is around 40 and already married. The pictures are of the wedding of Ahmed Rasheed (Taliban expert)’s son, his bride too is a Muslim not Hindu,” the ambassador said, adding “suddenly Maleeha Lodhi has become the target to defame her. Her photos are being shared about her links with India.”

Mr Majeed said: “Two days back in New York she was heckled by a person during a UN event shouting and questioning her what she has done for Pakistan? We all know that at the moment she is the right choice for Pakistan. She has spoken articulately in favour of Kashmir and lobbied for the cause. For the Indian spy case she changed the rule for Pakistan at the last moment before the case was heard in ICJ.”

He said: “Enemy has now ventured to malign her in nation’s eyes. We must resist all such blatant tricks and be wise enough to understand what's happening around us when Pakistan is gearing up for all diplomatic onslaught at the highest levels.”

“A malicious distortion of the truth since three days!!! Social media is being misused by anti-state elements,” he added.