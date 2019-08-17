14,000 patients treated at LRH in Eid, I-Day

Around 14,000 victims of accidents and different diseases were treated at the Lady Reading Hospital during Eid holidays and Independence Day.

According to hospital spokesman Muhammad Asim, those treated included 250 victims of road accidents, 30 victims of firings, 14 victims of stabbings, 30 injured in quarrelling and clashes, 14 injured by cattle hits, 16 victims of burns, and 20 victims of poisoning.

Also, 292 heart patients, 2123 cases of minor operations, and patients of neurosurgery, trauma and orthopaedics were taken to the hospital. Most of the accident victims were young men injured while driving motorbikes.

The Hospital Director Khalid Masood and Medical Director Dr Suleman Khan had put the hospital staff on alert ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to LRH Director, Emergency, Dr Hamid Khan, most of the accident victims had suffered head injuries which often turn fatal.