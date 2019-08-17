CM takes notice of traffic mess during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the traffic related incidents and issues during the Eidul Azha holidays which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

According to a letter issued to the Police Department, the chief minister directed the officials to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter within three days along with fixing of responsibility for negligence, if any.

The chief minister called for developing an effective enforcement plan for traffic and other relevant laws during routine holidays.

As per reports published in various media outlets and reports of hospitals administrations about traffic incidents in Peshawar, various deaths and serious injuries were reported.

Most of these incidents, as per record of the hospitals, involved riders of motorbikes. Youngsters were seen doing one wheeling without any effective checks on them. Underage youngsters were also observed riding motorcycles, rickshaws and motorcars.

Insufficient strength of traffic police was deployed during these days to cope with the situation. Traffic remained blocked for hours in Abbottabad district due to lack of effective traffic management. It caused hardships to the city residents and tourists from different parts of the country.

The chief minister also called a review meeting of all relevant departments in the coming week on the subject matter.