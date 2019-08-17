Unlicensed arms seized, several arrested

The police have seized unlicensed arms and ammunition and arrested several outlaws during a search and strike operation being carried out across the district.

The operation launched last week on the order of District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan to seize unlicensed arms and arrest outlaws is still in progress.

The Pulrah police seized four guns of 12 bores, a rifle of 8MM and a pistol during raids. A team led by Khaki Station House Officer, Bashir Tanoli, also seized three pistols and hundreds of cartridges.

The team also seized 500 grams of hashish and arrested three outlaws. A team of Sadda Police Station seized a repeater gun, a pistol and hundreds of rounds and arrested two outlaws.

A press release issued by the police stated the ongoing operation would continue till the last unlicensed arm was seized and those involved in possession of such contraband items were taken to justice.