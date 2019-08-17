KP govt asked to develop Punja Galli as tourist spot

MANSEHRA: Members of local governments have demanded the provincial government to include Punja Galli, a picturesque valley, in its tourism development strategy and build a road and other infrastructure to attract tourists from across the country.

“Punja Galli is no doubt a paradise on earth as it is stretched over high mountains, green meadows, gently following Indus River and above all pleasant weather but it needs government attention to develop a road and other infrastructure to attract tourists from across country,” Murtaza Tanoli, the district naib nazim, told reporters on Friday.

A group of district and tehsil councillors, including Tanoli and Oghi tehsil nazim Raja Bashir, visited Punja Galli on a recreational tour and invited nature lovers to come and enjoy the exotics beauty of the area.

Punja Galli, situated at the boundary of Mansehra’s Oghi tehsil and Torghar district, is famous for its pollution-free environment and nature and local visitors occasionally go there during Eid and Independence Day.

“Our visit here is a symbolic request to the provincial government to include this picturesque resort into tourist attractions and develop roads and other infrastructure so that tourists could come here with ease,” Tanoli said.

Tehsil nazim Raja Bashir told reporters that Punja Galli also had water resources that could prove a healthy tonic for consumers.

“We would share our experience of this pleasant tour with Tourism Minister Atif Khan so he could include this destination in the tourism development strategy,” said Bashir.