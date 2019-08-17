Boy drowns in Gambila River

LAKKI MARWAT: A nine-year-old boy drowned in the Gambila River while his companions were rescued on Friday.

Residents said that nine-year old Waseem, son of Farman, a resident of Bachkan Ahmadzai village, was grazing cattle along with two companions near the river bank when they fell into the river.

“Police and villagers rushed to the place when they learnt about the incident,” a resident said. He said that local divers and policemen rescued two boys while they could not save Waseem despite hectic efforts.

The local administration called Rescue 1122 workers from Dera Ismail Khan who retrieved the body of Waseem from the water after three hours.Meanwhile, three minors were killed in rain-related incidents in parts of Bhittani subdivision.