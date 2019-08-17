JI leader asks govt to adopt aggressive policy on Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Friday asked the government to adopt a comprehensive policy to counter India’s hegemony in the occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the initiatives to downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend bilateral trade with India were insufficient.

He urged the rulers to shut down the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and order the closure of airspace for India.

Welcoming the holding of UN Security Council on Kashmir issue, the senator said that Pakistan could not consider it as biggest diplomat victory as an effective voice was not being raised by the international community on the Kashmir issue.

He said the Kashmir issue had been internationalized, therefore, Pakistan should not lose this opportunity. “Many international organisations are now supporting the Kashmir cause,” he maintained.

It was time to give a benefitting response to India for its inhuman acts, he said and asked the Foreign Office to devise a comprehensive and aggressive policy against India which was committing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

The JI leader said that Pakistani diplomatic mission and permanent ambassador in United Nations Maleeha Lodhi to present a strong case on Kashmir issue.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan called for convening a meeting of the OIC or Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Kashmir issue. He went on to say that all Pakistani community abroad condemned the escalating tension in the occupied Kashmir.

He suggested that a delegation comprising members from Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir parliament should visit various countries to expose India for perpetrating atrocities against Kashmiris.

The JI senator expressed concern over the vague role of Federal Ministry of Kashmir. He asked the government to appoint a senior politician as Minister for Kashmir Affairs.

Mushtaq Ahmad asked the government to organise national media as well as social media to seek support for the Kashmir issue.

He said the Kashmiris were fighting for the right to self-determination and the prominent leaders rendered sacrifices for the independence of Kashmir.

The JI senator called upon the government and the political parties to shun their political differences and prepare a joint roadmap for the freedom of Kashmir.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the Indian armed forces from Kashmir and international troops from Afghanistan. Mushtaq Ahmad said his party would hold a Kashmir Awami March on August 25 in Peshawar.