Thailand releases 17 Pakistani prisoners

BANGKOK: As many as 17 Pakistani prisoners jailed in various cases in Thailand were released by Thai authorities on Friday who were handed over to the Pakistan Embassy.

The released Pakistani nationals were imprisoned at Bangkok’s high security Klong Prem prison, and they were handed over to the officials of Pakistan’s embassy in Thailand.

Three officials of Pakistan s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reached Bangkok airport to take custody of the prisoners and they will be brought to Islamabad airport

The release of Pakistani prisoners from Thai jails became possible after restoration of concerned bilateral agreement with Thailand.

Bilateral extradition agreement with the country was suspended in year 2015.

In June 2018 the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to expedite efforts in the repatriation of Pakistanis imprisoned in Thailand and Sri Lanka. During the hearing of a case pertaining to jailed citizens in Thailand and Sri Lanka the additional attorney general said the government was negotiating for the repatriation of the prisoners. He said Thailand had asked US$35 000 to return imprisoned Pakistan.