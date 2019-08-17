UN resolutions on Kashmir: World bodies’ credibility at stake if fail to act, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said there would be a question mark on credibility of the world institutions, if they failed to put pressure on India stop Kashmiris’ ethnic cleansing and force implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

In a video message, she emphasised that Kashmir issue was a test case for five permanent and 10 non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to ensure implementation of the UN charter with regards to this issue, which India had taken to the UN Council itself on January 01, 1948.

She recalled that the world bodies had failed in the past to stop India from trampling the international laws and conventions and she referred to its explosion of nuclear devices in 1974, flouting the Simla Agreement, again resorting to nuclear blasts in 1998. Dr. Awan added that New Delhi also continued to run away from implementation of the UN Council resolutions on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, whereas there were as many as 11 resolutions on Kashmir.

“The loathsome face of so-called secular India stands exposed, whereas it continues disregarding the international laws and conventions. It goes on carrying out ethnic cleansing in the Occupied Kashmir. But India has failed to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle despite unleashing the worst kind of atrocities and barbarity on them during the last 70 years,” she maintained.

Kashmir issue today, she pointed out, was a matter of grave concern of the entire world while due to more than 12 days crushing curfew, people in Occupied Kashmir are facing untold miseries with acute shortage of medicines and food items. She warned that if the international community and the world bodies failed to stop India from continuing with persecution of Kashmiris, the scenes of Bosnia and Rohingya would be fresh again in the minds of people.

Earlier, in tweets, she said India was subjecting Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control to barbarism and its designs were a threat to regional peace. “We strongly condemn India’s unprovoked shelling and firing across the LoC. Those, who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland, are the pride of the entire nation and it salutes them,” she wrote.