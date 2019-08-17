PCB awaits ministry’s notification on constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is waiting for the official notification from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) regarding the newly-approved constitution so that the board could resolve several pending issues.

With the new cricket season that is about to start, the delay in issuing notification means delay in the formation of provincial cricket associations, announcement of coaches and support staff and above all formation of selection committees and other necessary staff for the provincial as well as national teams.

“All these issues are interlinked. We definitely are waiting for the official notification on the constitution so that we could start making required changes in the system. The domestic cricket will get under way with the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy from September 11. Before that the PCB has to form provincial cricket associations. We need time to fulfil all the requirements for these appointments,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

He added that the cricket board is eagerly awaiting for the notification to kickstart the preparations for new domestic cricket structure approved on the pattern of Australian Sheffield Shield.

The PCB’s constitution approved by the federal cabinet says that officials of all the six provincial associations will be appointed by the board for the first year after which each association will hold its elections to elect these officials.

“Besides setting up offices for the new provincial associations, appointment of coaches and support staff will also be finalised once we get notification from the ministry. All this is a time consuming job and needs proper consultation process. That is not possible until we get the approved document,” the official said.

The ministry officials, however, remained busy in shifting from the old block to the newly-constructed Secretariat Block on Friday.

“For the last few days we have been busy in shifting to the new office. The attendance on Friday was also thin and we have not received any summary yet,” a ministry official, when approached, said.

The ministry is waiting for the approved summary of the federal cabinet to issue notification on the PCB constitution. “Usually we need three to four working days to get minutes of the federal cabinet’s meeting. Hopefully within the next couple of days, the notification will be issued,” the official added.

He said that approved minutes and summary was required before issuing notification on the all the matters approved by the federal cabinet.