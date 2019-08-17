close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Oil tanker overturns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: An oil tanker overturned on Motorway near Khiaray Kalan on Friday. The oil tanker was carrying 40,000 litre oil from Abdul Hakeem to Lahore. The driver was safe and the oil spilt on the road. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad and other officers reached the spot and monitored Rescue-1122 staffers’ rescue work.

