Old man dies in roof collapse

KASUR: An old man died when the roof of his house collapsed at Havali Pharianwali village in the limits of Sheikhum police on Friday. Muhammad Iqbal was present in his room when the roof of the room collapsed. As a result, he came under the debris and died on eth spot.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in the River Sutlej near Muradkay village in the limits of Kanganpur police on Friday. Muhammad Awais and his cousin Usman were taking bath in the river when suddenly Awais went deep down in water and drowned. However, Usman was saved.

KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident near Wadana Bypass in the limits of Mustafabad police on Friday. Shahbaz of Rukanpura was on his way on his motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the bike. As a result, Shahbaz died on the spot.