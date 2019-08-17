close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Minister praises CM, IG Punjab for project PUCAR-15

National

Lahore: Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul visited PUCAR-15 Dera Ghazi Khan Friday, where she was given detailed briefing about its working. She praised Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz and Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s efforts for project PUCAR-15 in DG Khan. She appealed to the people to avoid making fake calls on police emergency helpline as only 47 calls were genuine out of 600 calls received Thursday.

