4 kids drown in brick kiln pond

FAISALABAD: Four children drowned in a pond of a brick kiln at Nishatabad on Friday.

Asad, Ali, Hifza and Freeha were playing when accidently they slipped and fell into the pond and drowned.

The pond was dug up by the brick kiln owner to manufacture raw bricks and it brimmed with rainwater. The SP Madina Town reached the spot and detained the kiln owner for interrogation.