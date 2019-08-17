close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

4 kids drown in brick kiln pond

National

August 17, 2019

FAISALABAD: Four children drowned in a pond of a brick kiln at Nishatabad on Friday.

Asad, Ali, Hifza and Freeha were playing when accidently they slipped and fell into the pond and drowned.

The pond was dug up by the brick kiln owner to manufacture raw bricks and it brimmed with rainwater. The SP Madina Town reached the spot and detained the kiln owner for interrogation.

