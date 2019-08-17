Two brothers electrocuted

SARGODHA: Two brothers were electrocuted in Wan Bhachran police limits on Friday.

According to police sources, Asad Awan and Mustafa Awan of Taangni village were spraying cotton crop on a tractor at Dera Ahmad Khan when the pipe of the spray machine touched electric wire passing over the farms. As a result, they both suffered a fatal electric shock and were shifted to THQ hospital where they died.

Two drown: Two men drowned in River Jhelum in separate incidents in Bhera police limits. According to police, M Nazir of Hazoorpur village and his two children were crossing the river where they drowned. Rescue 1122 rescued the children but body of Nazir could not be found. In another incident, Khalid Imran of Bhera drowned while taking bath in the river. The rescue teams recovered his body.

205,000 saplings to be planted in Sargodha on 18th: The district administration will celebrate August 18 as ''Plant for Pakistan Day'' and some 205,000 saplings would be planted across the district on Sunday. Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gull said 3.6 million population of the district should plant at least 10 to 20 plants per person to provide healthy environment to the new generation. She said all arrangements had been completed in this regard.

The DC urged civil society to participate in the campaign for planting maximum saplings on the day. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Suleman said that 100,000 saplings would be planted by the health department at different public sector hospitals across the district. CEO Education Authority Riaz Qadir said that 100,000 samplings would be planted by the education department on ''Plant for Pakistan Day''. According to District Officer Forest Nisarul Haq, more than 500,000 samplings are available in the forest nurseries, including 50,000 samplings of fruit plants. He said all departments could get saplings from forest department’s nurseries at Jhal Chakin, 92/NB, Langarwala, Bhagtanwala, Badla, Silanwali and other places.

Nephews kill uncle: A man was tortured to death by his nephews over a family dispute in Bhalwal Sadr police limits. According to police, Muhammad Ejaz of Chak 26/NB exchanged harsh words with his nephews Rashid and Fahad over a family matter on Thursday night. In a fit of rage, the nephews tortured to death Ejaz. Police have registered a case against the accused.