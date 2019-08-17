Man, his son among three electrocuted

FAISALABAD: Three people, including a man and his son, were electrocuted at Chak 70 on Friday.

Mason Muhammad Yousaf, his son Azhar and Muhammad Saleem were busy in an under construction house when their hands touched livewires passing over the roof of the house. As a result, all three received electric shocks and died on the spot.

DC for expediting work on uplift projects: Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar has directed the officers concerned to expedite wok on uplift projects.

The DC visited the ongoing developmental projects of Kashmir Bridge Underpass and Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony. He reviewed the pace of construction work and directed the concerned officers for taking serious interest to complete these projects without delay. He informed that necessary funds were being managed from the Punjab government and these projects of public welfare should be completed on top priority basis. He said that the Kashmir Bridge Underpass would be very useful and helpful for smooth flow of the traffic on the site and public would feel relief. During the visit of Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony, he directed that the remaining parts of the hospital’s building should be completed within stipulated times as the funds would be available for this project. FDA DG Amir Aziz, Development Deputy Director Dr Naveed, Health CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra and other officers were also present.

PLANT FOR PAKISTAN DAY TOMORROW: The Plant for Pakistan Day will be observed across the division on August 18 (tomorrow).

A number of plants would be planted by the government departments, educational institutions and representatives of civil society. Giving details regarding the programmes relating to the Plant for Pakistan Day, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti informed that all government departments of four districts of Faisalabad division had been asked for planting plants by each and every officers/officials, teachers and students at the available sites of their educational institutions. He informed that a cycle race would be held at Gutwala on August 18 and the participants of cycle race would plant saplings at Gutwala Forest prior to start the cycle race. He maintained that the Municipal Corporation, FDA, PHA, Municipal Committees and other govt institutions would hold mass tree plantation campaign on Plant for Pakistan Day. He vowed that the tree plantation campaign would be made a success through regular monitoring of the plants.

DOCTORS TO OBSERVE STRIKE AGAINST FBR NOTICES: The doctors and paramedics of private hospitals and clinics in Faisalabad Division will observe a strike for indefinite period if the FBR did not withdraw the notices served to the private hospitals and clinics.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the PMA held here on Friday. The moot was held in the chair of Dr Saulat Nawaz, Dr Abdul Sattar and Dr Muhammad Irfan. The participants of the meeting said that the FBR had issued unreasonable notices to the owners of private hospitals and clinics of Faisalabad Division.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man was killed while his brother sustained injuries in an accident near Roshan Wali Jhal on Friday.

Zahid Ali and Shahid Ali of Chak 249/RB Dijkot were on their way by a motorcycle when a car hit them. As a result, Zahid died on the spot while Shahid sustained injuries.