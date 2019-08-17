close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
August 17, 2019

Five killed in Lower Dir firing

Top Story

August 17, 2019

TIMERGARA: Atleast five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident in Gosam area in Lower Dir district on Friday night.The sources said a jirga was going on to settle a monitary dispute when the rivals resorted to open fire killing five persons of the family. The deceased were identified as Rehmat ullah, Hamid ullah, Tariq, Riaz and Ismael.

