Five killed in Lower Dir firing

TIMERGARA: Atleast five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident in Gosam area in Lower Dir district on Friday night.The sources said a jirga was going on to settle a monitary dispute when the rivals resorted to open fire killing five persons of the family. The deceased were identified as Rehmat ullah, Hamid ullah, Tariq, Riaz and Ismael.