Surat to host India-SA Women T20s

NEW DELHI: Surat has been confirmed to host the forthcoming five-match T20I series during the South Africa Women’s tour of India.

The decision to award the games to the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, owned by the Surat District Cricket Association (SDCA), follows repeated requests to the BCCI to grant the venue international games.

The 8000-seater stadium in Gujarat was renovated in 2009 at a cost of nearly INR 12 crore, with the addition of two state of the art pavilion as well as floodlights in a bid to ready the ground for international cricket.

Gujarat is one of two states to have three cricket associations - Gujarat, Saurashtra and Baroda - affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). But while Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara have played host to a few one-day international matches, Surat, affiliated to GCA, has not hosted one. The venue, however, has been used for first-class games as far back as 1993 with last season’s Gujarat vs Karnataka game the 23 official first-class match at the venue.