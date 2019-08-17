close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
AFP
August 17, 2019

Nzonzi joins Galatasary

Sports

AFP
August 17, 2019

PARIS: World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi has joined Galatasary on loan from Roma, the Italian club announced on Friday.Midfielder Nzonzi, 30, who played five times during France’s campaign in Russia in 2018, made 39 appearances for the Stadio Olimpico side last season. Nzonzi’s game time next season at Roma would have been hampered with the arrivals of midfielders Bryan Cristante, Amadou Diawara and Jordan Veretout. Ivory Coast playmaker Jean-Michael Serri and Netherlands winger Ryan Babel are among the other new faces who have joined the Turkish champions ahead of the new campaign.

