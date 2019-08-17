Shastri reappointed as India’s head coach

NEW DELHI: Ravi Shastri has been reappointed as the head coach of the senior men’s Indian team. The confirmation came on Friday evening following the completion of the selection process by the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee.

Shastri, 57, was one of six applicants interviewed for the job, although as incumbent coach, his candidature to the recruitment process was given an automatic entry. Other applicants shortlisted for the interview included Lalchand Rajput (India team manager at WT20 2007), Robin Singh (former India fielding coach), Tom Moody (Sri Lanka coach at WC 2007), Mike Hesson (New Zealand coach at WC 2015) and Phil Simmons (West Indies coach at WT20 2016).

The interviews were conducted on the morning of August 16 by CAC members, Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad. While Rajput, Hesson and Robin Singh were present in Mumbai for the interview, Moody and Shastri made their presentations remotely through video conferencing. Simmons, who recently coached Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup, excused himself from the running citing personal reasons.

Shastri’s reappointment was widely expected given his working relationship with India captain Virat Kohli. The latter even publicly voiced his support for Shastri at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the tour of West Indies. Shastri, who had a previous stint as team director between 2014-16, lost out to Anil Kumble in 2016 and then later succeeded him in July 2017 after the infamous Kumble-Kohli fallout.