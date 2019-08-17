Dubai to host Waseem’s ranking fight next month

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and former world No 1 Mohammad Waseem will return to ring after 13 months when he will play a ranking fight in Dubai on September 13.

The fight will be the major part of the Rotunda Rumble event. Ahmed A Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing in association with MTK Global are promoting the event which will be held at the Caesars Palace Dubai. Waseem had played his last fight on July 15, 2018, when he lost to South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title fight. Waseem’s opponent for Dubai’s fight will be officially announced soon.

“Yes my opponent will be officially announced soon. But it is confirmed that it would be a tough fight as my opponent has already played a few world title bouts,’ Waseem told The News from Glasgow on Friday.

This correspondent learnt that a Thailand’s fighter is expected to face Waseem. Waseem is working with MTK Global, a major boxer management body of the world. Waseem has been in Glasgow for the last six months. He has trained hard.

He was settled to return to ring last June but could not do so due to medical clearance from the British Boxing Board. Waseem said that his Dubai’s fight was announced suddenly, adding, from Monday he would start sparring for it.

“Due to hectic training my body had fatigued a lot and so I had reduced the training load as there was no fight in sight. Now as the fight has been announced I will resume sparring from Monday and hopefully I will be in top shape when I will go to Dubai next month,” the former Asian Games bronze medallist said.

After serving Pakistan in amateur circuit for over a decade Waseem turned pro months after lifting bronze in the flyweight competitions of the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. And soon he created ripples in the professional boxing world by lifting World Boxing Council (WBC) world sliver flyweight title after beating Jether Oliva of Philippines in Seoul on July 17, 2016. He became a rare boxer of the world to secure world title only in his fourth pro bout. Quetta-born fighter, then working under AK Promotions, defended the title on November 27, 2016, when he got the better of Giemel Magramo of Philippines in a gripping fight in Seoul.

During his so far pro journey Waseem has lengthy training stints in Korea, Japan, Las Vegas and Panama and now in Glasgow. Waseem also became WBC world No1 in June 2017. Now under MTK Global Waseem will resurrect his boxing career which had been dented for sometime due to financial issues. Dubai’s fight will help him improve his ranking. Waseem wants to play a few ranking fights before going for a world title shot. “Yes this is my basic aim. Let’s improve my ranking and then will go for the big shot,” the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist said.