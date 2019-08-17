Ahmad, Matloob share lead as Sindh Open Golf gets underway

KARACHI: For years the trio of Shabbir Iqbal, Muhammad Munir and Matloob Ahmed have been dominating the professional scene in national golf. But a young man, who has joined the professionals’ ranks recently, is now threatening their dominance.

Lahore’s Ahmad Baig, who propelled himself to the top of the leader-board in the Sindh Open Golf Championship here at the Arabian Sea Country Club on Friday, showed why he is regarded as the brightest prospect for professional golf in Pakistan.

The talented Ahmad, who is a former Qatar amateur champion, carded a stunning round of five-under par 67 at the rain-soaked ASCC course to share the opening day lead with defending champion Matloob in the Rs3 million championship hosted by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA).

Ahmad, who won the Faldo Series Final in Vietnam as a junior player back in 2017, sank birdies on holes 3,5,6 and 7 and had an eagle on the par-5 11th hole. His only bogey came on the par-3 17th.

Also returning with a card of five-under par 67 was the seasoned Matloob, who had birdies on holes 1, 5, 7, 8, 12 and 16. He bogeyed the 13th hole. Placed one shot behind the leaders was the duo of five-time champion Shabbir Iqbal and Aadil Jehangir on 68. They were followed by the trio of Khalid Khan, Shafaq Khan and Shahid Javed on 69. A total of six players were on 70 including Waheed Baloch, M. Tariq, Muhammad Safdar, M Khursheed, Amjad Yousuf and M Naeem.

In the amateurs’ category, M Sharif of WWGC was leading the pack with a card of 71. He was followed by Ghazanfar Mahmood (72) and KGC’s young Junaid Irfan (72). Other prominent performers included Zohaib Asif (73), M Shahnawaz and Sajid Khan (74). The three-day championship will conclude on Sunday