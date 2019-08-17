Two-in-one role for Misbah likely

LAHORE: As Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering introducing a joint role for a head coach as a chief selector too, chances of former captain Misbahul Haq of fitting into that module has increased with him assigned as commandant of pre-season camp.

The PCB plans to follow the model currently being adopted by New Zealand Cricket. The PCB, in a significant step towards the new model, appointed former captain Misbahul Haq as the camp-commandant for the pre-season training camp being held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from August 22 to September 7. Misbah, with the support of the NCA coaching staff, will craft the training programme and overlook the pre-season camp until the recruitment process has concluded. The 2-in-1 role would not only give the head coach absolute authority over selection, but it would also help to make the person accountable for the team’s performances.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, while recently speaking to journalists here, had said the PCB was considering a number of models to choose from. One of them involved appointing a chief selector and asking the head coaches of the provincial teams in the domestic season to also serve as selectors, while another involved appointing a dual position of head coach and chief selector. The third option would be to continue with the present system. The second model is in use by New Zealand Cricket and has been touted to be highly successful.