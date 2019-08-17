PCB awaits notification of new constitution to settle pending issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) waits for the official notification on the newly- approved constitution from the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry (IPC) to get start several pending issues confronting the Board.

With new cricketing season about to begin, the delay in issuing the notification means delay in formation of provincial cricket associations, announcement of coaches and support and above all the formation of selection committees and other necessary staff for the provincial as well as national teams.

“All these issues are inter-linked. We definitely are waiting for the official notification on the constitution so that we start making required changes in the system. The domestic cricket is to get under way with the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy starting from September 11. Before that the PCB has to form provincial cricket associations for each of the six units. We need time to fulfill all these requirements for these appointments,” a PCB official when contacted said.

He said that PCB is eagerly awaiting for the notification to kick start the preparations for new domestic cricket structure approved on the pattern of Australian Shield Cricket. The PCB constitution approved by the Federal Cabinet and published by The News last Sunday, says that all the six provincial cricket association officials will be appointed by the Board for the first year after which each association will hold its elections to elect officials.

“Besides setting up offices for the new provincial associations, the appointment of coaches and support staff will also be finalized once we get notification from the Ministry. All this is a time consuming job and needs proper consultation process. That is not possible until we get the approved document,” the official said.

The Ministry of IPC officials, however, remained busy in shifting from the old block to the newly- constructed Secretariat Block Friday. “For the last few days we have been busy shifting to the new official. The attendance Friday was also thin and we not received any summary as yet,” a Ministry official when approached said.

The IPC Ministry is waiting for the approved summary of the Federal Cabinet to issue official notification on the PCB constitution. “Usually you need three to four working days to get the Federal Cabinet meeting minutes. Hopefully within next couple of days, the notification will be issued,” the official said. The said that approved minutes and summary was required before issuing notification on the all the matters approved during the Federal Cabinet meeting.