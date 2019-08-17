Italy’s Salvini dismisses fearsfor health of stranded migrants

LAMPEDUSA: A charity rescue ship carrying 134 migrants, mostly Africans, was stranded off the coast of Italy on Friday as a political battle in Rome stopped it from docking and even the medical conditions of those on board were disputed.

The migrants, picked up off Libya over the last two weeks, are waiting to disembark on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, but far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has ordered his officials not to let them do so.

Salvini, who has built his popularity on a vigorous campaign against illegal immigration, is acting in defiance of his own prime minister and despite six European Union nations agreeing to take the migrants in.

Their plight underlines the breakdown of Italy’s ruling coalition and how immigration has become central to Salvini’s plan to take his right-wing League party out of government, drag the nation to elections and return to power as prime minister.

France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg have said they will help relocate the migrants, but the reaction from Salvini’s interior ministry was skeptical.

The health of the migrants on board was the subject of a dispute between the Salvini and the Spanish charity group Open Arms, which runs the rescue boat of the same name, as European institutions also got involved.

Thirteen people, who Open Arms said were seriously traumatized or requiring medical attention, were moved off the boat on Thursday.“They are self-harming and getting angry with other people in the group,” Alessandro di Benedetto, a psychologist with Italian aid group Emergency, told RAI radio after examining five of those brought ashore.

“Some of them are having suicidal thoughts, so they think it is better to die here than go back there,” he added.