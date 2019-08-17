Tlaib will not visit West Bank under Israel’s ‘oppressive conditions’

WASHINGTON: US Representative Rashida Tlaib on Friday said she would not visit her family in the West Bank as planned despite a reprieve by the Israeli government allowing her visit.

“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in - fighting against racism, oppression & injustice,” Tlaib, a Democrat representing Michigan, said in a series of tweets.

Earlier, Israel said it will allow barred US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib who is of Palestinian origin to visit her elderly grandmother in the occupied West Bank, following a pledge she would respect its conditions.

The decision taken by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri came a day after a controversial Israeli announcement that it would bar a planned weekend visit by Tlaib and fellow Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar over their support of a boycott of the Jewish state for its treatment of the Palestinians. The decision to allow a “humanitarian visit” followed a pledge in a letter from the lawmaker to “respect conditions imposed by Israel”, the ministry said in a statement.

Tlaib had “promised not to promote the cause of the boycott of Israel during her stay”, in the letter sent overnight, it said. Israeli media published the letter, which said: “I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s.