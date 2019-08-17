Tlaib will not visit West Bank under Israel’s ‘oppressive conditions’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US Representative Rashida Tlaib on Friday said she would not visit her family in the West Bank as planned despite a reprieve by the Israeli government allowing her visit.
“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in - fighting against racism, oppression & injustice,” Tlaib, a Democrat representing Michigan, said in a series of tweets.
Earlier, Israel said it will allow barred US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib who is of Palestinian origin to visit her elderly grandmother in the occupied West Bank, following a pledge she would respect its conditions.
The decision taken by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri came a day after a controversial Israeli announcement that it would bar a planned weekend visit by Tlaib and fellow Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar over their support of a boycott of the Jewish state for its treatment of the Palestinians. The decision to allow a “humanitarian visit” followed a pledge in a letter from the lawmaker to “respect conditions imposed by Israel”, the ministry said in a statement.
Tlaib had “promised not to promote the cause of the boycott of Israel during her stay”, in the letter sent overnight, it said. Israeli media published the letter, which said: “I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s.
