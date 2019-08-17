Iran denies giving Gibraltar assurances for release of tanker

TEHRAN: Iranian officials on Friday denied that any assurances were given to Gibraltar to release an Iranian tanker now sailing on into the Mediterranean, calling it a “victory” for Tehran.

The ship´s seizure, with the help of British Royal Marines, had triggered a sharp deterioration in relations between Tehran and London and what Britain saw as the tit-for-tat detention by Iran of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero. Gibraltar´s Supreme Court ordered the tanker released on Thursday after the British overseas territory said it had received written assurances from Iran that the Grace 1 would not head to any country subject to European Union sanctions. The ship had been detained on suspicion that its cargo was destined for the Banias oil refinery in Syria in breach of an EU embargo. But Iran denied it had provided any assurances to secure the ship´s release, saying Gibraltar was only seeking to “save face”.

“Iran has given no assurances over the Grace 1 not going to Syria to secure its release,” the state broadcaster´s youth website quoted foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying Friday.