Sat Aug 17, 2019
August 17, 2019

Klopp fuming after freak injury causes goalkeeper crisis

August 17, 2019

SOUTHAMPTON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the behaviour of a pitch invader after an accidental collision with Adrian left the goalkeeper with an ankle injury and a doubt for the trip to Southampton.

Adrian marked his first start for the Reds with the decisive save from Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham in the Super Cup final penalty shootout on Wednesday, but as he celebrated with his team-mates, a supporter slid into the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old summer signing is deputising for Alisson Becker, sidelined for a number of weeks because of a calf complaint, meaning Klopp may be forced to deploy 35-year-old third-choice Andy Lonergan on Saturday.

When asked whether the former West Ham shot-stopper’s shootout heroics in Istanbul would boost his confidence, Klopp responded: “It would help him a lot if it would be 100 per cent clear he can play tomorrow.

“A supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked his ankle. It’s crazy. There’s no doubt about how much we love our fans but if they could all stop doing that. We played against City, somebody was running on the pitch? And Norwich there was someone as well.

Elaborating on Adrian’s ankle, Klopp added: “Yesterday it was swollen, today I spoke to him and he said ‘it’s much better than yesterday’ but we have to see. He will not go

for a scan. It went down already.

