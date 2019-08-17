Archer takes maiden Test wicket as England hit back

LONDON: Jofra Archer claimed his first Test scalp as England fought back with three wickets on the third morning of the second Ashes contest at Lord’s on Friday. After a brief but exciting cameo on Thursday evening, the debutant opened his account by jagging one back into Australia opener Cameron Bancroft and winning a marginal lbw decision.

Chris Woakes removed Usman Khawaja three balls later and Stuart Broad grabbed his second of the innings by pinning Travis Head in front of the stumps, leaving Australia 80 for four in reply to England’s 258 all out.

Crucially, Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 13 and until the man whose twin centuries changed the game at Edgbaston is out, England will not be able to settle. Play had resumed with the tourists 30 for one, David Warner having been dismissed by Broad on the second evening.

Although the forecast suggested a truncated day’s play lay ahead, the England attack would have relished their task as battle resumed at 11am under murky skies with the floodlights on.And yet Broad and Archer initially failed to threaten Bancroft and Khawaja, with plenty of balls wide enough to leave and the occasional bouncer sailing too high to threaten. The pair doubled their team’s score in half-an-hour of trouble-free accumulation until Archer struck in his fifth over of the day.

Bancroft was the man to go for 13, beaten by one that moved significantly off the pitch and thumped just below the thigh pad.Umpire Aleem Dar raised his finger but Archer was made to wait when the opener called for DRS. The point of impact made height a clear issue but replays showed the ball trimming the bails, with Archer mobbed in celebration by his team-mates.

That brought Smith to the crease and Archer’s first ball to the limpet-like number four topped 93 miles per hour, albeit sailing harmlessly a yard outside off stump.England capitalised on the breakthrough with another in the next over, Woakes taking Khawaja’s edge with one that seamed away and nestled in Jonny Bairstow’s gloves. The next 24 deliveries yielded just a single as England’s grip tightened and while Smith was happy to soak up the pressure, it was no surprise to see Head buckle.

He was locked to the crease when Broad pinned him on the front leg. The ball was destined for middle stump and Dar’s baffling not-out call was quickly overturned. A third lbw of the day was awarded to Ben Stokes, then struck down by batsman Matthew Wade, before rain ended the session a couple of minutes early.