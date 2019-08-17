close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
AFP
August 17, 2019

Zimbabwe police beat protesters defying ban

World

HARARE: Riot police in Zimbabwe fired teargas and beat demonstrators on Friday during a crackdown on opposition supporters who have taken to Harare’s streets despite a protest ban.

Scores of people gathered in the capital’s Africa Unity Square to demonstrate against the country’s worsening economy in defiance of the ban, which was upheld by a court on Friday.Supporters of Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) sang songs condemning police brutality as officers fired teargas to disperse them. Police also cornered a group of protesters and beat them with batons.

