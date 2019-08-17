Iran tanker ‘unlikely’ to leave before Sunday

GIBRALTAR: An Iranian tanker seized by Gibraltar on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of international sanctions is unlikely to set sail before Sunday after a court ruled it could be released, a report said on Friday.

The ship’s seizure on July 4 triggered a sharp deterioration in relations between Tehran and London and the tit-for-tat detention by Iran of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero.Gibraltar’s Supreme Court ordered the tanker released on Thursday after the British overseas territory said it had received assurances from Iran that the Grace 1 would not head to any country subject to European Union sanctions. Preparations are underway for the ship to set sail. “Six seafarers including a master will arrive on Sunday,” a source with close knowledge of the case told the Gibraltar Chronicle daily, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The ship is unlikely to sail before then.”

The United States, whose ties with Iran have worsened after Washington reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran, has requested Gibraltar to hold the ship on separate grounds. But so far that request has not led to a formal application before Gibraltar’s courts for a detention order and the ship is still free to sail. On Thursday, Washington threatened a visa ban on the crew of the tanker. Iran meanwhile has denied it provided any assurances to secure the ship’s release. “Iran has given no assurances over the Grace 1 not going to Syria to secure its release,” the state broadcaster’s youth website quoted foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying on Friday. “The tanker’s destination was not Syria... and even if it was, it did not concern anyone else.”

The Gibraltar government insisted that Tehran had given a written commitment. “The written position... confirms that the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided the commitment referred to.... The facts speak louder than the self-serving political statements we are hearing today,” it said in a statement from its spokesman.