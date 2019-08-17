Five martyred, two dozen hurt in Balochistan mosque blast

ISLAMABAD: Five people were martyred and at least two dozen sustained injuries when a blast ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in the Kuchlak town near Quetta, police officials said.

Police said people were offering their weekly prayers when the blast took place inside the mosque located at Killi Qasim. The police and law enforcement agencies rushed to the site of blast and started rescue operation. The area was cordoned off as further investigations were under way.

Provincial police chief Mohsin Hassan Butt said the explosion was caused by a remotely detonated bomb. A second police official, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, confirmed the incident and casualty figures at the mosque, north of Quetta.

A government hospital spokesman said the bodies of the martyred and at least 22 people injured were brought to the hospital by the rescue team. An emergency was also called in the hospital on direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack. The attack comes as the US seeks to find a peace agreement that will allow American troops to return home from a war that is into its 18th year.