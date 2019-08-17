Gen Bajwa reiterates Pak Army’s full support to Kashmir cause

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured Kashmiris of the Pakistan Army’s full support to the Kashmir cause.

Gen Bajwa gave the assurances during a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here on Friday. According to a tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, they discussed the situation in held Kashmir and Indian provocations on the Line of Control (LoC). “COAS assured him Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people,” the ISPR DG said.