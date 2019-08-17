close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
August 17, 2019

Another soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing at LoC

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
August 17, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom in Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, a day after three soldiers and two civilians were martyred in a similar violation of ceasefire.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet: “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) due to Indian firing in Battal Sector along LOC.”

In response to the firing, Director General South Asia and Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Lipa and Battal Sectors resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians and one armed forces personnel. Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (Untied Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected,” a Foreign Office statement said. “The intended targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story