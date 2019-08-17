Another soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom in Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, a day after three soldiers and two civilians were martyred in a similar violation of ceasefire.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet: “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) due to Indian firing in Battal Sector along LOC.”

In response to the firing, Director General South Asia and Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Lipa and Battal Sectors resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians and one armed forces personnel. Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (Untied Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected,” a Foreign Office statement said. “The intended targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it added.