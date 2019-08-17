PM Khan speaks to Trump about Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump about his concerns over the situation in the disputed Kashmir region, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue.

The call comes a day after five people were martyred in Indian cross-border, amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals since New Delhi controversially ended the autonomous status of occupied Kashmir.“Today (Khan) has talked to President Trump. Views were exchanged on the situation in the region and particularly the situation in Occupied Kashmir,” said Qureshi during a press conference. Trump and Khan also discussed Afghanistan, where the US is engaged in talks with the Taliban, and pledged to remain in constant contact moving forward, the minister added.

During a meeting with Khan in July, Trump said that Modi had asked him to help mediate the Kashmir dispute — a claim Delhi strenuously denied. India insists the Kashmir issue can only be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan said the “fascist and Hindu supremacist Modi government” in India would ultimately fail in its attempt to end the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

“The Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK (Indian Occupied Kashmir) will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Khan said no force could deter the freedom struggle of a united nation. “Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle and does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.”