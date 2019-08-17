School headmaster tortured by landlord

HAFIZABAD: A landlord allegedly tortured a school headmaster for stopping him to tie up his cattle on the premises of the school.

Reportedly, after summer vacation, Headmaster of Government Primary School Riaz Ahmad came in his school where he saw that some cattle were tied up there.

He called accused landlord Zafar Iqbal and forbade him to tie up cattle in the premises of the school, which infuriated the accused.

Later, the accused landlord allegedly tortured the school headmaster.

As a result, Riaz Ahmad was seriously injured. Later, the injured headmaster was taken to a hospital at Kaleke but the MO refused to provide medical treatment to the injured headmaster.

To it, teachers staged a demonstration in front of the hospital and later staged a sit-in there against the medical officer’s attitude. In the meantime, DPO Sajid Kiani was informed about the incident.

To it, the DPO ordered arrest of the accused landlord immediately. Kaleke police have arrested accused Zafar Iqbal after registering a case against him.

OPEN COURT: Gepco SE Muhammad Ramzan will hold an open court at subdivision No 4 here today. He will listen to the complaints of the people and issue necessary orders on the spot.