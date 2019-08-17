MPhil thesis defended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Noreen Shafi, a scholar of the Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar, has successfully defended her MPhil research thesis.
The thesis was on the role of Halka Arbab-e-Zouk, a Peshawar-based literary body, in the promotion of Urdu poetry.
Dr Sattar Khan Khattak, a professor of the Urdu literature presently associated with the Urdu Deptt of the Qurtuba University, supervised her work.
