MPhil thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Noreen Shafi, a scholar of the Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar, has successfully defended her MPhil research thesis.

The thesis was on the role of Halka Arbab-e-Zouk, a Peshawar-based literary body, in the promotion of Urdu poetry.

Dr Sattar Khan Khattak, a professor of the Urdu literature presently associated with the Urdu Deptt of the Qurtuba University, supervised her work.