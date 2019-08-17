close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 17, 2019

Huzaifa wins Japan Junior Open under-15 title

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim stunned top seed Yujin Ikeda 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 11-6 in the final to win the under-15 title in Japan Junior Squash Open that concluded on Friday in Yokohama.

Huzaifa, who represents Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had won Japan Junior Open Squash Championship in 2016, 2017, and 2018. However, Sakhiullah Khan lost to Wing Kuen Wong of Hong Kong 11-13, 11-5, 12-14 in under-13 semi-finals.

