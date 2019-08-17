Huzaifa wins Japan Junior Open under-15 title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim stunned top seed Yujin Ikeda 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 11-6 in the final to win the under-15 title in Japan Junior Squash Open that concluded on Friday in Yokohama.
Huzaifa, who represents Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had won Japan Junior Open Squash Championship in 2016, 2017, and 2018. However, Sakhiullah Khan lost to Wing Kuen Wong of Hong Kong 11-13, 11-5, 12-14 in under-13 semi-finals.
