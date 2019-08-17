Kevin Reeves to prepare Pakistan team for Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues has hired Kevin Reeves, an experienced, UEFA-licensed coach to prepare a strong outfit for Socca World Cup.

UK-based Kevin Reeves has vast experience of coaching football teams. He has worked with some of the biggest clubs, including Manchester United and Stoke City Football Club. Pakistan socca team will comprise the players who were part of this year’s national champions and a few others who will be selected during trials in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi which Leisure Leagues will hold from August 19 to 29.

Leisure Leagues National Championship was recently held in Karachi. One team from each province qualified for the national championship. The final was won by Punjab team. Pakistan also featured in the inaugural edition of Socca World Cup last year in Portugal, which was hosted by International Socca Federation (ISF). The tournament this year will be held in Crete, Greece, from October 12 to 20.