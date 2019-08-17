CNIC info

This month KE has dispatched electricity bills along with a notice to consumers to provide CNIC No/Copy. This is in accordance with the Finance Act 2019 after amendment of the Sales Tax Act 1990. By this it is mandatory for all utility companies to print consumers/subscribers CNIC Nos on their bills.

Here the question arises as to why KE is asking consumers to provide this info. They should have it already available with them. When someone applies for a new connection, the company asks for certain documents including the CNIC. Before getting an electricity connection, consumers enter into a contract with the company in which they mention this number. They should take it from their own database or record file. It is worth mentioning that other utility companies have already printed CNIC numbers taken from the record available with them. The KE authorities should take notice of this.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi