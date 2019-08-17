Five killed in Lower Dir firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: At least five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident in Gosam area in Lower Dir district on Friday night.The sources said a jirga was going on to settle a monetary dispute when the rivals resorted to firing, killing five persons of the family. The deceased were identified as Rehmat ullah, Hamid ullah, Tariq, Riaz and Ismael.
TIMERGARA: At least five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident in Gosam area in Lower Dir district on Friday night.The sources said a jirga was going on to settle a monetary dispute when the rivals resorted to firing, killing five persons of the family. The deceased were identified as Rehmat ullah, Hamid ullah, Tariq, Riaz and Ismael.