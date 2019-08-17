close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Pak Army soldier martyred at LoC

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom at the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday morning. "Another son of soil laid his life in the line duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced Shahadat due to Indian forces firing in Battal sector at LoC," DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on his tweeter said.

Earlier, three Pakistani soldiers were martyred in Indian forces firing at the LoC on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) as Director General South Asia and Saarc Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Foreign Office.

Islamabad condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Lipa and Battal Sectors, Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement which needs to be respected. He said the intended targeting of civilians is condemnable. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

