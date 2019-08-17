Indonesia pledges economic boost

Jakarta: Indonesian leader Joko Widodo said on Friday he would press on with plans to move the nation´s capital and roll out measures to kickstart Southeast Asia´s biggest economy as it feels the sting of slowing global growth.

In a sweeping state-of-the-nation address, Widodo asked parliament to sign off on a plan to move the capital to Borneo, shifting Indonesia´s political heart from traffic-clogged megacity Jakarta -- one of the fastest-sinking cities on the planet.

"I´m asking for your permission to relocate our capital to the island of Kalimantan," Widodo told lawmakers, referring to Indonesia´s portion of Borneo. "A capital is not only a symbol of a nation´s identity, it also represents its progress," he added.

Widodo did not reveal a specific location for the country´s new capital or new details about when the move could happen. Speaking a day before the 74th anniversary of Indonesia´s independence, the recently re-elected leader said his second term would focus on cutting red tape and luring more foreign investment.