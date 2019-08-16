IHK midnight raid: Journalist detained without charge

SRINAGAR: In a first after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 was scrapped by the Centre, a 26-year-old journalist working for a Srinagar-based English daily in the Indian Held Kashmir has been detained by security forces during a midnight raid at his house in south Kashmir’s Tral, says his family.

The journalist has been lodged at the Tral Police Station in Pulwama.

Irfan Malik, who works for Greater Kashmir, the largest circulating English daily in Kashmir, was picked up from his home on Wednesday night.

The journalist, according to the newspaper sources, covers South Kashmir’s Pulwama district for the newspaper and is a resident of Tral.

“They (security forces) arrived at our home at 11.30 pm last night.

As soon Irfan came out, they told him to come with them…he was taken directly to the police station in Tral,” Irfan’s father Mohammed Amin Malik told The Indian Express. He said they weren’t allowed to meet their son last night.

According to family members, they visited Police Station in Tral on Thursday morning to meet Irfan.

“I met him at the police station today. He (Irfan) too is not aware why he has been detained,” his mother Haseena said.

“I appeal to the police authorities to release my son, because he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

While Kashmir is under lockdown and facing an unprecedented communication blackout, Irfan’s family had to travel to Srinagar to inform the media about his arrest.