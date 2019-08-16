Black Day observed

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the United Nations observers mission representatives regarding the latest India illegal actions in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The delegation was led by central Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani while Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed, central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad and Hameed Gul were also part of the delegation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation reminded the observers mission officials about Occupied Kashmir inhuman treatment of India of Kashmiris, and violation of basic human rights. The memorandum was meant for the UN Secretary General.

In a memorandum presented to the UN observers mission officials, it has been mentioned that a protest had been lodged against India for making life miserable of people in Kashmir. It was stated that people were dying of hunger and diseases in Occupied Kashmir, as there was a complete blackout of communications and media.

Kayani said that the Indian prime minister had a history of human rights abuses and killing innocent people.

Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Millat Jaffariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the existence of India was nothing but a dark mark on the face of humanity and constant threat to international peace, world community should pay their role to secure Kashmiri people facing brutality and barbarity even worse than holocaust.

“Siege and curfew cannot bar Kashmiri people from their liberation movement. The session of UN Security Council should be made productive and useful. International organisations must impose ban on India,” he said in a statement.

In a related development, to mark the Indian’s independence day as a black day, Pakistani and Kashmiri youth adopted a unique way by releasing thousands of black balloons in the air.

Scores of youth gathered at the federal capital’s F-9 park, where some participants express their views and Indian atrocities on people of Indian Occupied Kashmir were also highlighted on the occasion.

The event was organised under the auspices of a lobby group, Youth Forum for Kashmir. The Indian independence day, which is observed on August 15 in India, was billed as a black day, as it continued to occupy Kashmir, unleashing untold atrocities on people of all ages.

Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Azad Kashmir and other parts of the world observe August 15 as the black day every year and insist there is no justification for India to celebrate it as the independence day, for has taken away independence and liberties of Kashmiris for decades.

By releasing black balloons, peaceful protest was lodged on the Indian occupation of Kashmir. Speakers vowed to continue projecting the Kashmir cause at every possible forum.