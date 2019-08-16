close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2019

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to be conferred on Fariha Razak

National

KARACHI: President of Pakistan has approved the conferment of Pakistan Civil Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Independence Day -- 14th of August, 2019 -- for veteran journalist and former Jang Group staffer Fariha Razak (late) for her outstanding services to the State of Pakistan

This recognition is based on her work and services over the last 3 decades for highlighting human and especially women's rights in Pakistan. She had been awarded many international/ national recognitions over the years.

