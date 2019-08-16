Buzdar condemns Indian firing on LoC

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian Army on the Line of Control.

Paying tributes to the bravery and courage of martyred Pakistan Army Jawans, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to their family members. By sending the Indian Army soldiers to hell, Pakistan Army has given a befitting reply to the enemy, he said.

He said that the soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the security of the country are our heroes and we salute to their great sacrifice. The chief minister said that Shaheed Lance Naik Taimoor, Shaheed Naik Tanveer and soldier Ramzan had sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland. He said that the martyrs are our national pride and armed forces of Pakistan are fully alert and active round-the-clock.

The whole nation is standing beside them for the defence of our country while Indian aggressive attitude is a threat to regional peace, the chief minister concluded.

scattered rain: Moderate but scattered rain was observed in City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country, while weak monsoon currents in southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala,

Lahore Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in

Malakand, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.