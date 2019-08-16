Minister lauds LWMC performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has lauded the performance of LWMC in maintaining the provincial capital clean throughout the three days of Eidul Azha. In a statement, Dr Yasmin, who herself is also the ticket holder of NA-125 stated that LWMC staff remained vigilant throughout the three days of Eid.
